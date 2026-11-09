RBI holiday schedule closes banks in 7 cities November 10
India
Banks in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Belapur, Dehradun, Gangtok, Mumbai, and Nagpur will be closed on November 10 for regional festivals like Bali Pratipada, Deepawali, Govardhan Puja, and Laxmi Puja.
This closure follows the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) official holiday schedule.
Banks closed 16 days in November
November 2026 is packed with bank holidays: branches will be shut for a total of 16 days thanks to various festivals and regular weekends.
The good news? Online banking services, UPI, and bank mobile apps won't be interrupted.
Still, it's smart to check with your bank for any updates or changes during the holiday rush.