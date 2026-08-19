RBI issues city bank holiday list for Onam and Milad-un-Nabi
India
Heads up: banks in many Indian cities will be closed on different days later this month for Onam, Milad-un-Nabi, and a few other regional festivals.
The RBI has put out a city-by-city holiday list, so it's smart to double-check before heading to your branch.
Staggered India bank holidays 25-28 Aug
Closures start August 25 in Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, and Vijayawada, then expand to cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, New Delhi, and Srinagar on August 26.
More cities, including Ahmedabad and Lucknow, will see holidays around August 28 for Raksha Bandhan and local celebrations.
Good news: online banking, UPI apps, and ATMs will generally continue to operate, subject to scheduled maintenance or other service disruptions, through all the holidays.