RBI lists 12 bank holidays for July 2026, check branches
Heads up: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) just dropped the list of 12 bank holidays for July 2026.
This means banks like SBI, HDFC, and ICICI will be closed on certain days, including regular weekends and a mix of local festivals or observances.
Since some holidays are specific to certain states, it's smart to double-check with your local branch if you have important banking plans.
July bank holidays, digital services operational
Banks will be shut on all Sundays (July 5, 12, 19, and 26), the second and fourth Saturdays (July 11 and 25), plus special days like MHIP Day in Mizoram (July 6), Beh Deinkhlam in Meghalaya (July 9), Ratha Yatra, Kang, and Harela across a few states (July 16), U Tirot Singh Death Anniversary in Meghalaya (July 17), Drukpa Tshe-zi in Sikkim (July 18), and Kharchi Puja in Tripura (July 22).
But don't stress, ATMs, UPI, and mobile banking will still work even when branches are closed.