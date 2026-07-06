RBI lists 12 bank holidays for July 2026, check branches India Jul 06, 2026

Heads up: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) just dropped the list of 12 bank holidays for July 2026.

This means banks like SBI, HDFC, and ICICI will be closed on certain days, including regular weekends and a mix of local festivals or observances.

Since some holidays are specific to certain states, it's smart to double-check with your local branch if you have important banking plans.