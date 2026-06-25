RBI marks June 26 Muharram bank holiday across many states
India
Heads up: Banks across many Indian states will be shut this Friday, June 26, for Muharram.
The Reserve Bank of India has marked it as a holiday, and while Ashura is observed in many parts of the country, the actual day off might differ depending on where you are.
Finish bank paperwork before June 26
Since the holiday falls on a Friday, banks could stay closed right through the weekend, so that's Friday to Sunday.
If you need to clear checks or handle paperwork at your branch, make sure to wrap it up before June 26 to avoid any delays.
Checking with your local bank about their exact schedule is a smart move.