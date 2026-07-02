RBI micro-lettering on notes visible under magnification fights counterfeiting
India
Ever noticed those super-tiny words on your cash? That's micro-lettering, a clever security feature the RBI uses to fight counterfeit notes.
These microscopic engravings, like RBI, the note's value, and India or Bharat in Devanagari, can be seen with a magnifying glass or microscope, making them difficult for counterfeiters to copy.
Micro-lettering on Mahatma Gandhi series notes
Micro-lettering is part of the RBI's anti-fake strategy and shows up on all Mahatma Gandhi series notes.
For example, you'll spot Bharat in Devanagari next to Gandhi's glasses and things like 100 RBI or 500 RBI near his portrait.
The placement is carefully planned across 10 to 500 notes, helping banks and people quickly check if their cash is real.