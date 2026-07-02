RBI micro-lettering on notes visible under magnification fights counterfeiting

Micro-lettering on Mahatma Gandhi series notes

Micro-lettering is part of the RBI's anti-fake strategy and shows up on all Mahatma Gandhi series notes.

For example, you'll spot Bharat in Devanagari next to Gandhi's glasses and things like 100 RBI or 500 RBI near his portrait.

The placement is carefully planned across 10 to 500 notes, helping banks and people quickly check if their cash is real.