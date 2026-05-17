RBI orders banks across India closed May 23 and 24
India
Heads up: Banks across India, including SBI, HDFC, and ICICI, will be closed on May 23 and 24 for RBI-mandated weekend holidays.
Some states might have different schedules, so it's smart to double-check with your local branch if you've got important errands.
Online banking operational with possible maintenance
No need to stress: online banking, UPI, mobile apps, will all keep working as usual.
Just remember there could be brief downtime if banks do scheduled maintenance.
For the smoothest experience, check the RBI holiday list or call your branch ahead of time.