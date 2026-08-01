RBI says banks including SBI HDFC ICICI open today
India
If you need to hit up SBI, HDFC, ICICI, or any other bank today (August 1), you're in luck: they're open!
The Reserve Bank of India says the first Saturday of every month is a working day for all banks.
Just remember, banks always shut on second and fourth Saturdays and every Sunday.
Check state bank holiday calendars
Besides those fixed weekends off, banks also close for national or religious holidays, so sometimes things change based on where you live.
It's smart to double-check your state's holiday calendar before making a trip, so you don't get caught out by an unexpected closure.