RBI's Sanjay Malhotra says rupee near 100 may be undervalued
The Indian rupee is close to hitting 100 against the US dollar, partly due to tensions in West Asia.
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra thinks the rupee might actually be undervalued, but made it clear the RBI only steps in to keep things stable, not to fix a certain exchange rate.
Sanjay Malhotra confident on India's finances
Malhotra sounded confident about India's ability to manage its finances, even with higher oil prices and imports.
He pointed out that strong services exports, steady remittances, and record FDI inflows ($94.5 billion in fiscal 2026) are helping a lot.
He also said fighting inflation is still the RBI's top priority and called for more reforms so India can rely less on imported energy.
"We have never allowed a crisis to go waste," he added, a reminder that challenges often push positive change.