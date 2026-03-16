RBSE Class 10, 12 results likely this week: Check dates
India
RBSE is gearing up to announce the Class 10 and 12 board results this March.
You'll be able to check your marks on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in (just have your roll number handy).
Passing means scoring at least 33%, which comes out to 198 out of 600 marks.
How to check results
If the official sites are slow (it happens), don't stress. You can also get your results through DigiLocker for a digital mark sheet or via SMS right on your phone.
The exams ran from February 12 to March 11, with Class 10 finishing up on February 28 and Class 12 wrapping on March 11.
Good luck!