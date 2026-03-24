RBSE Class 10 results out: Over 10L students can check

Just head to rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in, find the Class 10 result link, enter your roll number and captcha, and you'll see your marksheet, complete with subject-wise scores and pass/fail status. Don't forget to download or print it for later.

Other ways to see your results

No stress. You can also check results on DigiLocker or by texting RJ10 [roll number] to 5676750. Another option is results.gov.in.

Your official marksheet will come from your school soon, but this gets you the info fast.