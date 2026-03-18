RBSE Class 10 results to be out soon India Mar 18, 2026

RBSE is set to announce the Class 10 results for 2026 this week, after exams wrapped up in late February. More than 1 million students took part.

Secretary Gajendra Singh Rathore said the evaluation is almost done.

Officials have said it has been closely monitored with closed-circuit television, or CCTV, for fairness.