RBSE Class 10 results to be out soon
RBSE is set to announce the Class 10 results for 2026 this week, after exams wrapped up in late February. More than 1 million students took part.
Secretary Gajendra Singh Rathore said the evaluation is almost done.
Officials have said it has been closely monitored with closed-circuit television, or CCTV, for fairness.
How to check your results
Just head over to rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in, click on the "RBSE Class 10 Result 2026" link, and enter your roll number.
Your scorecard will show your marks, grades, pass/fail status, and all the details you want at a glance.
RBSE might hold Class 10 exams twice a year
Starting in 2027 (if approved), RBSE plans to hold Class 10 exams twice a year, in February and May, to make things more flexible.
With digital monitoring already in place this year, these updates could really change how students plan their studies going forward.