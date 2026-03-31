RBSE Class 12 2026: 97.20% pass rate, Arts 99.60%

Science toppers near 99.80%, Didwana-Kuchaman leads

Science stream saw top scorers like Sonu Mehra, Deepika Rankawat, Divya Bhadu, Nikita, and Rishita all scoring a near-perfect 99.80%.

Deepika said she was thrilled with her result and credited her consistent efforts for the achievement.

Didwana-Kuchaman district topped Science pass rates at 99.43%.

For more information or to check your own result, head over to rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.