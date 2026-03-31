RBSE Class 12 2026: 97.20% pass rate, Arts 99.60%
India
The Rajasthan Board (RBSE) just dropped the Class 12 results for 2026, and the numbers are seriously impressive.
In the Arts stream, Narpat, Navya Meena, and Naincy Choudhary led the pack with a huge 99.60%.
Overall pass rate across all streams hit 97.20%, with nearly 600,000 students appearing for the Arts exams.
Science toppers near 99.80%, Didwana-Kuchaman leads
Science stream saw top scorers like Sonu Mehra, Deepika Rankawat, Divya Bhadu, Nikita, and Rishita all scoring a near-perfect 99.80%.
Deepika said she was thrilled with her result and credited her consistent efforts for the achievement.
Didwana-Kuchaman district topped Science pass rates at 99.43%.
For more information or to check your own result, head over to rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.