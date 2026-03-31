RBSE Class 12 2026 results see girls top all streams
RBSE just announced the Class 12 results for 2026, and girls have taken the lead in every stream.
In science, 98.34% of girls passed (compared to boys' 97.02%). Commerce saw girls at a solid 92.82% pass rate, while arts had an impressive 98.29%.
Even with a slight dip from last year, girls are still topping all subjects.
Rajasthan gives meritorious girls scooters, scholarships
The Rajasthan government is backing high-achieving girls with some cool perks, like free scooters through schemes such as the Kalibai Bhil Medhavi Chatra Scooty Yojana (for SC, ST, OBC, Minority, and EBC students), which provides scooters along with a helmet, 2-liter petrol and 5 years insurance, and the Devnarayan Chatra Scooty evam Protsahan Rashi Yojana (for MBC students), which provides scooters and annual financial assistance.
Plus, there's a ₹5,000 annual scholarship for higher studies under the Chief Minister's Higher Education Scholarship Scheme.
Applications can be done online: just make sure you've got your mark sheets and income certificates ready!