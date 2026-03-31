RBSE Class 12 2026 results see girls top all streams

Rajasthan gives meritorious girls scooters, scholarships

The Rajasthan government is backing high-achieving girls with some cool perks, like free scooters through schemes such as the Kalibai Bhil Medhavi Chatra Scooty Yojana (for SC, ST, OBC, Minority, and EBC students), which provides scooters along with a helmet, 2-liter petrol and 5 years insurance, and the Devnarayan Chatra Scooty evam Protsahan Rashi Yojana (for MBC students), which provides scooters and annual financial assistance.

Plus, there's a ₹5,000 annual scholarship for higher studies under the Chief Minister's Higher Education Scholarship Scheme.

Applications can be done online: just make sure you've got your mark sheets and income certificates ready!