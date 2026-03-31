RBSE Class 12 results: 96.23% Science 93.64% Commerce pass rates
India
RBSE just dropped the Class 12 results, and it's good news for most!
Science stream saw a huge 96.23% pass rate, while Commerce wasn't far behind at 93.64%.
Over 800,000 students took the exams across Rajasthan between February and March.
Check results at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
To see your result, head to rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and enter your roll number and date of birth.
Double-check your mark sheet for any mistakes. If you spot something off, let your school know.
You needed at least 33% in each subject (and overall) to pass; if you missed out in one or two subjects, don't stress.
Supplementary exams are coming soon, and there's also an option for revaluation if you think your marks deserve another look.