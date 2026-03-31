RBSE Class 12 results: 96.23% Science 93.64% Commerce pass rates

Check results at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

To see your result, head to rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and enter your roll number and date of birth.

Double-check your mark sheet for any mistakes. If you spot something off, let your school know.

You needed at least 33% in each subject (and overall) to pass; if you missed out in one or two subjects, don't stress.

Supplementary exams are coming soon, and there's also an option for revaluation if you think your marks deserve another look.