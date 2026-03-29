RBSE expected to announce Class 12 results at press conference
RBSE is expected to announce Class 12 results for science, commerce, and arts streams by the end of March, during a press conference led by Education Minister Madan Dilawar and board officials.
Students can check their scores on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in once they're out.
This year's exams ran from February 12 to March 11.
Minimum 33% per subject, re-evaluation online
To clear the exams, you'll need at least 33% in each subject, including both theory and practicals.
Not happy with your marks? You can apply online for re-evaluation.
Provisional mark sheets will be available online first; originals can be picked up from your school later.
If the websites are crowded on result day, students will likely have the option to check results via SMS using stream codes, as in previous years.