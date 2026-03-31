RBSE to declare Class 12 results for Arts Science Commerce

Download marksheet from rajeduboard website

To see your result, just head to rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, click on Senior Secondary Result 2026, and enter your roll number to download your marksheet.

The exams ran from February 12 to March 11.

This year is a bit of a milestone: it's the first time Class 12 results came out after Class 10, and RBSE managed to release them in under three weeks.