RCB's Yash Dayal booked for raping minor, another case pending
Yash Dayal, a 27-year-old fast bowler for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), has been booked by Jaipur police after a minor accused him of repeatedly raping her.
The FIR was filed on July 23, 2025, under the POCSO Act and Section 64 of the BNS.
This isn't his first run-in with the law—Dayal is also facing a separate case in Ghaziabad for allegedly sexually exploiting another woman over five years.
Details of the 2 cases
According to the complaint, Dayal first raped the girl in 2023 when she was 17, after promising to help with her cricket career.
She says he assaulted her again during IPL season this April at a Jaipur hotel.
Police are now investigating and have taken statements from her and other witnesses.
Meanwhile, in the earlier Ghaziabad case, the Allahabad High Court has paused his arrest while hearings continue.
Both cases are being handled under strict legal provisions that carry serious consequences if proven.