Villager swept away as floods wreak havoc in Telangana India Jul 25, 2025

Nonstop rain has flooded major roads between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, making travel tough.

Overflowing streams blocked key routes, and traffic on the National Highway was stopped for two days before finally reopening on a Friday as water levels dropped.

To keep people safe, officials set up pickets in Bhadradri-Kothagudem and Khammam districts to stop risky crossings.