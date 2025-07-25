Next Article
Villager swept away as floods wreak havoc in Telangana
Nonstop rain has flooded major roads between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, making travel tough.
Overflowing streams blocked key routes, and traffic on the National Highway was stopped for two days before finally reopening on a Friday as water levels dropped.
To keep people safe, officials set up pickets in Bhadradri-Kothagudem and Khammam districts to stop risky crossings.
Rescue SOS
Amid all this, a villager named N Tirupataiah was swept away by the Munneru River's strong current near Tatimaddi village.
Rescue teams—including police, locals, and the NDRF—are searching for him.
Authorities are urging everyone to avoid flooded areas until things calm down.