'Ready for consequences...': Accused professor in Dharamshala student's death

Ashok Kumar, an assistant professor at a government college in Dharamshala , Himachal Pradesh , has said he is ready to face the consequences if found guilty of the allegations against him, a report by Hindustan Times stated. The 19-year-old student, who had been subjected to ragging and allegedly sexually harassed, died on December 26 while receiving treatment in Ludhiana. Kumar was granted anticipatory bail by a Dharamshala court on Saturday and suspended by the state government.

Denial and acceptance Professor denies allegations, accepts suspension Kumar has denied the allegations against him, saying, "The allegations against me are completely false. The student was in my class last semester. This semester, she is in another professor's class. I have no connection to this matter." However, he accepted his suspension, saying it would allow for an impartial investigation. "The girl should get justice, and I should too," Kumar added.

Ongoing probes Government and UGC launch investigations The Himachal Pradesh government has formed a four-member panel to conduct a preliminary probe into the student's death. The committee is required to submit its report within three days. Meanwhile, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has also constituted a five-member fact-finding committee to look into the incident. The UGC called the incident "unfortunate" and said its panel would examine all circumstances surrounding it.