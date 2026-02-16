Record 2.58 crore tourists visited Kerala in 2025
Kerala welcomed a whopping 2.58 crore tourists last year—its highest ever, beating the previous record by nearly three million.
The boost comes from smarter planning, tech upgrades, and better infrastructure after COVID-19.
Domestic tourism on the rise
Domestic tourism hit 2.5 crore visitors in 2025, up 12.46% from 2024 and way above pre-pandemic numbers.
Idukki was the top pick for Indian travelers, with Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram, and Thrissur close behind.
Even Kerala's northern districts are now seeing more action than before.
Foreign arrivals also increased
Foreign tourist arrivals jumped to over eight lakh—an 11.3% increase—with visitors from the UK, US, and Germany among them.
Upgrades like renovated rest houses and improved roads were expected to make travel smoother, while campaigns like "Travel Now, Post Later" were launched to promote mindful travel.