Record Super El Nino may cause over 373,000 extra deaths
India
A record-breaking Super El Nino is heating up the Pacific Ocean, and it's bringing some serious risks for India.
Experts say around 55,000 people in India could die from heat-related causes by March.
Globally, this extreme weather pattern may cause over 373,000 extra deaths.
Nigeria Indonesia Brazil face heat deaths
Nigeria is facing similar worries with an estimated 56,000 heat deaths, while Indonesia and Brazil could see 29,000 and 19,000 fatalities.
The World Meteorological Organisation calls this the strongest El Nino since 1950. It's expected to peak in December and shake up weather patterns till early 2027.
Even cities like Mumbai might see worse air quality because of it.