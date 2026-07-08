Red alert as heavy monsoon hits Karnataka's coast and Malnad

IMD issues July 8 yellow alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) shared that spots like Agumbe got drenched with 63mm of rain, while places like Honnavar (24.1mm), Sirsi (34mm), and Balehonnur (30mm) also saw some serious showers.

For July 8, a yellow alert is out for Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Belagavi, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, and Kodagu.

If you're in Bengaluru or nearby, expect mostly cloudy skies with just light to moderate rain.