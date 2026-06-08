Red alert for coastal Karnataka as north India swelters India Jun 08, 2026

On Monday, June 8, India's got two totally different weather stories.

The southwest monsoon is expected to push further on Monday into parts of Karnataka and remaining parts of Tamil Nadu, bringing heavy rain and putting coastal Karnataka on red alert (think over 204mm of rain a day through June 10).

Meanwhile up north, places like Delhi are sweating through a serious heat wave with temperatures soaring to 42 degrees Celsius, while Punjab is under a heatwave warning.