Red alert for coastal Karnataka as north India swelters
On Monday, June 8, India's got two totally different weather stories.
The southwest monsoon is expected to push further on Monday into parts of Karnataka and remaining parts of Tamil Nadu, bringing heavy rain and putting coastal Karnataka on red alert (think over 204mm of rain a day through June 10).
Meanwhile up north, places like Delhi are sweating through a serious heat wave with temperatures soaring to 42 degrees Celsius, while Punjab is under a heatwave warning.
IMD warns floods and heat wave
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says coastal Karnataka could see floods or landslides, so fishermen are told to stay off the rough seas.
For northern states (Delhi, Punjab, West Rajasthan, Haryana), the IMD has issued heat wave warnings until June 11 thanks to hot winds from the Thar Desert.
Relief might be coming after that with some scattered showers expected.
El Nino may reduce monsoon rainfall
Looking ahead, developing El Nino conditions could mean less rainfall for India this season, so monsoon showers might not reach everywhere as usual.
The IMD says monsoon rains advanced on Sunday into parts of the west-central Bay of Bengal and parts of the northeast, and are expected to push further into parts of Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh.