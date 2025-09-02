Red alert issued for J&K; Vaishno Devi Yatra remains suspended

The Meteorological Department in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) has issued a red alert for the next 48 hours, predicting widespread heavy rainfall. It has warned of thunderstorms, flash floods, and landslides in vulnerable areas. Heavy to very heavy rains are expected in Jammu's Kathua, Udhampur, and Reasi districts, with moderate to heavy rainfall likely over Doda, Samba, and Poonch.

Advisory Rainfall likely at night, earning morning "Today and tomorrow weather is expected to remain generally cloudy with one or two spells of light to moderate rain/thunder at many places, with the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Jammu, Kathua, Udhampur and Reasi districts, with moderate to heavy rainfall over Doda, Samba, Rajouri, Poonch, Kishtwar, Ramban in Jammu division and Anantnag and Kulgam in the Valley." "Rainfall is expected to occur mainly toward late night today/ early morning tomorrow till late afternoon," MeT Department said.

Precautionary actions Authorities issue advisory for residents In light of the weather advisory, authorities have advised residents to steer clear of water bodies and loose structures. District administrations have set up helplines and control rooms for round-the-clock assistance. The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra has also been suspended for the eighth consecutive day due to bad weather in Reasi district's Trikuta hills. Authorities have restricted pilgrim movement from Katra base camp as a precautionary measure against landslides and flash floods.