Upgrading India's old wind turbines could save ₹1.5 lakh crore

Swapping out India's outdated wind turbines for modern ones could add a massive 25.4GW of clean energy and bring in ₹1.39-1.52 lakh crore, according to a recent report from the Centre for Science and Environment.

Tamil Nadu and Gujarat have the most outdated turbines Most older turbines in Tamil Nadu and Gujarat are small and not making the most of strong winds there.

The latest policy pushes for at least 1.5 times more power from upgraded sites, showing how much more these states could deliver with better tech.

Why is the upgrade taking so long? Old grid systems, split-up ownership of wind farms, and financial rules that don't cover upgrade costs are slowing things down.

Plus, many certified turbines aren't powerful enough for high-wind zones—some areas still use tech from the '90s!