Red drones spotted over Amritsar, Pakistan may have launched them
India
On Friday night, red drones were seen flying over Amritsar's Chheharta and Airport Road areas.
Most were shot down by Indian air defense, with residents hearing loud explosions around 8:45pm.
Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar asked everyone to stay indoors and follow blackout orders from the district.
No injuries reported
Thankfully, no one was hurt and there was no property damage.
A senior police official confirmed drone attacks along the border, so the Army's air defense remains active to keep things safe.