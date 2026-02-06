Red Fort blast-like incidents could be avoided with new rules
India is set to make it tougher to transport ammonium nitrate after recent security scares, like the Red Fort explosion last November and a major bust in Faridabad.
The government wants stricter checks so this chemical—used in mining, farming, and unfortunately sometimes in attacks—doesn't fall into the wrong hands.
The DPIIT has just proposed new draft rules for public feedback.
Who will be responsible for transport
Under the new plan, whoever provides the vehicle for moving ammonium nitrate will be legally responsible and must have a valid license.
These changes are designed to close loopholes during transit (not just storage), making it harder for anyone to misuse the chemical.
Officials say they're consulting with industry experts so that security gets tighter but businesses aren't left out of the loop.