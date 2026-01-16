Red Fort to get 150 CCTV cameras after November 10 attack
Big changes are coming to Delhi's iconic Red Fort—150 CCTV cameras will soon be installed after a terror attack nearby last November.
This is the first time the historic monument is getting such tech, following years of hesitation from heritage officials worried about damaging the old structure.
The decision was made by top security and heritage agencies working together.
Why does this matter?
Until now, while entry and exit points around the Red Fort were covered by CCTV, internal parking zones weren't fully monitored, and although the vehicle was captured on entry and exit CCTV and remained parked for almost three hours, the lack of internal parking zone coverage made it difficult to trace its movements.
With large crowds expected, these new cameras should make things much safer for everyone visiting.
What else is changing?
More police personnel are being deployed at the entry gates, and high-mast floodlights will be installed in August 15 Park and Madhav Das Park, with all upgrades planned to avoid harming the monument itself.
Plus, up to 200 more perimeter cameras and under-vehicle scanning systems are on the way after intelligence flagged threats from groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed.