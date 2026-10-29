Red skies over Chhattisgarh reported as Cyclone Arnab arrives
India
Cyclone Arnab's reported arrival has turned the skies over parts of Chhattisgarh a dramatic red, and everyone's talking about it online.
Clips from Dantewada and Kirandul show this unusual glow alongside weather alerts.
While experts aren't sure if the cyclone is directly behind it, they say storms like this can kick up dust or iron-rich soil into the air, causing wild sky colors.
Andhra Pradesh: Cyclone Arnab kills 5
Cyclone Arnab hit Andhra Pradesh on October 28 with sustained winds of 130 kph, leading to major damage: trees down, infrastructure hit, and, sadly, five reported deaths so far.