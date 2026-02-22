Refund for tolls charged during Mumbai-Pune Expressway traffic jam
After a record-breaking 32-hour traffic jam on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, MSRDC is set to refund ₹5.16 crore to over 1.2 lakh FASTag users who got charged even though tolls were supposed to be suspended.
The chaos started when a propylene tanker overturned near Adoshi Tunnel, causing a 50km-long gridlock that left thousands stuck for hours.
Confusion at toll booths led to some payments slipping through
To help stranded drivers, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde called off tolls and kicked off emergency measures—think water and biscuits for people stuck in their cars.
Still, some FASTag payments slipped through because of confusion at the toll booths, even as barriers were lifted for free passage.
MNS chief Raj Thackeray, consumer groups demand accountability
MSRDC says refunds will hit affected FASTag accounts this week as they sort out data with IRB Infrastructure.
Meanwhile, MNS chief Raj Thackeray and consumer groups are pushing for accountability, reminding everyone that charging tolls during long queues breaks highway rules.
They're also calling for better systems so this doesn't happen again.