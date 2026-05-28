Regional Meteorological Centre says Tamil Nadu temperatures steady, Chennai 40-41°C

Heavy rain, gusts in Tamil Nadu

Several districts, including Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Virudhunagar, and Kanyakumari, are in for heavy rain and possible thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday.

Wind gusts could reach 40 to 50km per hour in these areas.

Light to moderate showers are also likely across parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

With the Bay of Bengal weather system moving away, temperatures may creep up a little more soon.

Stay prepared for sudden rain!