Regional Meteorological Centre says Tamil Nadu temperatures steady, Chennai 40-41°C
Heads up, Tamil Nadu!
The Regional Meteorological Centre says temperatures will stay pretty steady for the next three days, but some northern interior spots might get a bit hotter, up by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius.
Chennai and nearby districts could hit 40 to 41 degrees Celsius on Thursday with partly cloudy skies.
Heavy rain, gusts in Tamil Nadu
Several districts, including Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Virudhunagar, and Kanyakumari, are in for heavy rain and possible thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday.
Wind gusts could reach 40 to 50km per hour in these areas.
Light to moderate showers are also likely across parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.
With the Bay of Bengal weather system moving away, temperatures may creep up a little more soon.
Stay prepared for sudden rain!