Registration opens April 15 for Amarnath Yatra 2026 season
India
Planning to visit the Amarnath shrine this year?
The Yatra is expected to run from July 3 to late August, and the longer schedule means more flexibility for your trip.
Registration opens April 15, so if you're interested, booking early is a smart move since spots fill up fast.
Amarnath Yatra registration methods and requirements
You can sign up online through the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board website or at select bank branches.
Just remember: a health certificate is mandatory, and only those between 13 and 70 years old can register.
There are two main routes, Pahalgam (longer but easier) and Baltal (shorter but steeper), and everyone needs an RFID card for safety.
Don't forget your ID and stick to the official paths for a smooth experience!