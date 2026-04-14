Registration opens April 15 for Amarnath Yatra 2026 season

Amarnath Yatra registration methods and requirements

You can sign up online through the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board website or at select bank branches.

Just remember: a health certificate is mandatory, and only those between 13 and 70 years old can register.

There are two main routes, Pahalgam (longer but easier) and Baltal (shorter but steeper), and everyone needs an RFID card for safety.

Don't forget your ID and stick to the official paths for a smooth experience!