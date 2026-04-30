Registrations open for 2026 Kailash Mansarovar Yatra until May 19
Thinking about an epic spiritual adventure? Registrations are now open for the 2026 Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, a pilgrimage to Mount Kailash and Lake Mansarovar.
The journey runs June to August, with applications open on kmy.gov.in until May 19.
Only 2,000 spots are available, chosen by a computerized lottery that keeps things fair and balanced.
Kailash Mansarovar Yatra includes aerial option
The Yatra happens in 20 groups of 50 people each, traveling through either Uttarakhand's Lipulekh Pass or Sikkim's Nathu La Pass.
After a long break (thanks to COVID-19 and border tensions), the trek restarted last year.
If you're between 18 and 70 and up for it, there is a two-step medical screening, first at home, then by ITBP in Delhi.
Not into trekking? There is also an aerial darshan option from Lucknow or Nepal for those who want the experience without the hike.