Rekha Arya accuses husband of bigamy, assault, casteist slurs

Arya's police complaint charges Sahu with criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery, and violations under the SC/ST Act.

She claims he hid his first marriage from her and threatened her life as well as her children's lives.

"After hearing this audio, with pain in my heart, I had to take this decision. I had to file a complaint with the police to protect my children, for the safety of my children," she shared in her video.

So far, neither Sahu nor government officials have responded to the allegations.