Rekha Gupta announces 13km 8-station Shastri Park-Mayur Vihar metro

East Delhi corridor needs central approval

The corridor will link busy neighborhoods like Geeta Colony, Gandhi Nagar, Patparganj, and Mayur Vihar Phase III, so getting around should get a lot easier.

With interchange stations at Shastri Park (Red Line), Nirman Vihar (Blue Line), and Trilokpuri (Pink Line), switching lines will be simpler too.

The project is part of a bigger expansion but still needs central government approval before work begins.