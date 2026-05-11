Rekha Gupta announces 13km 8-station Shastri Park-Mayur Vihar metro
India
A new metro line from Shastri Park to Mayur Vihar Phase III is on the cards for East Delhi.
Announced by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at DMRC's 32nd Foundation Day, this 13-kilometer stretch with eight stations will include both underground and elevated tracks, aiming to make daily commutes smoother.
East Delhi corridor needs central approval
The corridor will link busy neighborhoods like Geeta Colony, Gandhi Nagar, Patparganj, and Mayur Vihar Phase III, so getting around should get a lot easier.
With interchange stations at Shastri Park (Red Line), Nirman Vihar (Blue Line), and Trilokpuri (Pink Line), switching lines will be simpler too.
The project is part of a bigger expansion but still needs central government approval before work begins.