Rekha Gupta announces Delhi slum and JJ cluster rehabilitation policy
India
Big news for Delhi: the government just rolled out a fresh Slum and JJ Cluster Rehabilitation Policy, aiming to give permanent homes to nearly two million people living in informal settlements.
Announced by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on June 23, the plan now covers families who missed out before, so more folks finally get a shot at stable housing.
Cutoff extended to Jan 1 2025
The eligibility cutoff has been pushed from January 1, 2015, all the way to January 1, 2025. That means another 400,000 to 500,000 families could qualify.
The policy will kick off in phases (starting with clusters like Mayur Vihar and Seelampur), bring in schools and health centers alongside homes, and use public-private partnerships to speed things up.