Rekha Gupta announces Delhi slum and JJ cluster rehabilitation policy

Cutoff extended to Jan 1 2025

The eligibility cutoff has been pushed from January 1, 2015, all the way to January 1, 2025. That means another 400,000 to 500,000 families could qualify.

The policy will kick off in phases (starting with clusters like Mayur Vihar and Seelampur), bring in schools and health centers alongside homes, and use public-private partnerships to speed things up.