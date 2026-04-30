Rekha Gupta bans Delhi schools mandating purchases from single vendors
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta just made it official: schools can't make parents buy uniforms, books, or stationery from one particular vendor anymore.
Instead, schools can suggest a few shops (five or six options), but parents are totally free to shop wherever they like.
This move aims to make things fairer and less stressful for families.
Delhi schools must post vendor options
Schools now have to clearly state on their notice boards and websites so everyone knows the options, and that there's no obligation.
The government is serious about this: if any school breaks the rule, they could even face a government takeover.
In related news, a private school had its swimming pool sealed after an inspection found it was unlicensed, and the school was missing a fire safety certificate.