Rekha Gupta honors heroes after Malviya Nagar fire, Saket collapse India Jun 12, 2026

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta just recognized the everyday heroes who jumped in to help during last week's Malviya Nagar hotel fire and the Saket building collapse on May 30.

Both incidents were devastating, claiming 23 and six lives.

At a ceremony, Gupta handed out commendation certificates and cheques of ₹21,000 each to police, officials, and locals who risked their lives for others.