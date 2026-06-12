Rekha Gupta honors heroes after Malviya Nagar fire, Saket collapse
India
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta just recognized the everyday heroes who jumped in to help during last week's Malviya Nagar hotel fire and the Saket building collapse on May 30.
Both incidents were devastating, claiming 23 and six lives.
At a ceremony, Gupta handed out commendation certificates and cheques of ₹21,000 each to police, officials, and locals who risked their lives for others.
Rekha Gupta announces 10L 2L payouts
District Project Officer Chander Prakash, Inspector Ritesh Kumar Sharma, and residents like Riyazuddin Mansoori (who used mattresses from his shop to save people) were among those honored.
The chief minister also announced ₹10 lakh for families of those lost and ₹2 lakh for the injured, promising quick and transparent payouts.