Rekha Gupta kickstarts 'Tiranga Yatra' with 6,000 at Connaught Place

Delhi's Connaught Place saw a colorful Tiranga Yatra on Monday, with about 6,000 people (students, teachers, parents, NDMC staff, and locals) coming together to celebrate the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta kicked things off and said, "The Tiranga Yatra is not merely a march with the national flag in hand, but a journey of resolve toward building a Viksit Bharat," highlighting how young people can help shape India's future through education and innovation.