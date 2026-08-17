Rekha Gupta kickstarts 'Tiranga Yatra' with 6,000 at Connaught Place
Delhi's Connaught Place saw a colorful Tiranga Yatra on Monday, with about 6,000 people (students, teachers, parents, NDMC staff, and locals) coming together to celebrate the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta kicked things off and said, "The Tiranga Yatra is not merely a march with the national flag in hand, but a journey of resolve toward building a Viksit Bharat," highlighting how young people can help shape India's future through education and innovation.
NDMC urges households to fly tricolor
The march circled Connaught Place's Inner Circle, with students taking center stage in showing national pride.
NDMC officials encouraged everyone to fly the national flag at home as part of the ongoing campaign for unity and freedom.
The whole event was about bringing people together and reminding everyone what the tricolor stands for.