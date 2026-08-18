Rekha Gupta launches Delhi contest awarding wards 1 cr monthly
Delhi is getting serious about cleaning up! Chief Minister Rekha Gupta just announced a year-long contest where the cleanest municipal ward will win ₹1 crore each month in CMDF funds.
But a complaint about garbage in a ward could put it out of the race.
The initiative, part of Delhi Ko Kude Se Azadi-Swachhta Abhiyan 2026, kicked off on Monday.
Winners earn up to 12 cr
Wards will be judged by reports from an independent agency, assessments submitted by officials, and complaints received from residents or flagged on social media.
Winning wards could score up to ₹12 crore in a year. The bigger plan? Fixing waste segregation and landfill problems across Delhi, plus new drives for slums, schools, parks, and hospitals.
The government is developing 70 mechanical sweeping machines, additional litter-picker vehicles for wards, and 125 secondary collection centers for construction and demolition waste soon.
The Chief Minister reminds everyone: keeping Delhi clean is a team effort!