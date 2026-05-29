Rekha Gupta launches 'Menstrual Health Matters' campaign in Delhi
Delhi just kicked off its "Menstrual Health Matters" campaign, announced by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on World Menstrual Hygiene Day (May 28, 2026).
The goal? To make menstrual health a priority citywide, by keeping sanitary pad vending machines working in government schools, government offices, public toilets, and Arogya Mandirs.
Outreach, school education and repairs
The campaign brings more than just better facilities. ASHA and Anganwadi workers will run awareness drives and share real information about periods.
There's also a push to improve menstrual health education for students in classes six to nine.
Gupta has called for quick repairs of broken school washrooms and wants schools to be places where talking about periods is normal, so girls feel supported and can speak up about their needs without stress.