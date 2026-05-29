Rekha Gupta launches 'Menstrual Health Matters' campaign in Delhi

Outreach, school education and repairs

The campaign brings more than just better facilities. ASHA and Anganwadi workers will run awareness drives and share real information about periods.

There's also a push to improve menstrual health education for students in classes six to nine.

Gupta has called for quick repairs of broken school washrooms and wants schools to be places where talking about periods is normal, so girls feel supported and can speak up about their needs without stress.