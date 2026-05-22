Rekha Gupta launches plan for 100 oxygen parks in Delhi India May 22, 2026

Delhi's getting a breath of fresh air, literally.

Rekha Gupta just kicked off a project to create 100 "oxygen parks" packed with fruit-bearing trees, aiming to fight pollution and give the city more green spaces.

The first park had its foundation stone laid today in Mukhmelpur village, Burari, and it's also set to become a haven for local birds.