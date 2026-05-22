Rekha Gupta launches plan for 100 oxygen parks in Delhi
India
Delhi's getting a breath of fresh air, literally.
Rekha Gupta just kicked off a project to create 100 "oxygen parks" packed with fruit-bearing trees, aiming to fight pollution and give the city more green spaces.
The first park had its foundation stone laid today in Mukhmelpur village, Burari, and it's also set to become a haven for local birds.
Rekha Gupta says parks improve air
Gupta called out how Delhi "was turned into a gas chamber for years," and said these parks are crucial for cleaner air and healthier neighborhoods.
The initiative is all about restoring the environment and making sustainable choices for the city's future.