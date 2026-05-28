Rekha Gupta led Delhi renaming of stations and public spots
Delhi just gave some Metro stations and public spots new names to make them feel more connected to their neighborhoods and history.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta led the decision, hoping it will help people find their way around and give each place a stronger local vibe.
Rohini West renamed, Rohini East simplified
Rohini West Metro is now Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital Metro Station, thanks to its close ties with the hospital.
Rohini East is simply Rohini Metro Station for easier navigation.
Dwarka station is now Dwarka-Kakrola Metro Station to better represent the area.
Britannia Chowk in Shakurpur has become Ashwini Chopra (Minna) Chowk, honoring the journalist and former MP.
Plus, new places like Atal Khel Parisar (a sports complex) and Baba Ramdevji Maharaj Hospital are joining in with names that celebrate local icons.