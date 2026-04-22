Rekha Gupta orders 'No PUC, no fuel' enforcement in Delhi
Delhi is getting serious about air pollution: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta directed officials to strictly enforce the "No PUC, no fuel" rule.
Basically, if your vehicle doesn't have a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate, you won't be able to buy fuel at gas stations.
Even though the rule started last December, a lot of vehicles are still skipping it, which isn't helping Delhi's pollution problem.
Only vehicles with current PUC refuel
To keep the air cleaner, only vehicles with up-to-date PUC certificates can refuel now.
Multiple government departments, including transport and traffic police, are making sure this gets enforced.
If you try to dodge the rule, be ready for strict penalties like maximum penalties or even having your vehicle seized.
The goal is simple: healthier air for everyone in Delhi.