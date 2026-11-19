Rekha Gupta says Delhi's November air best in decade
Big news for Delhi: This November's air quality was the best it's been in a decade, according to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.
She credited both government departments and residents for making this happen, but also made it clear that the fight against winter pollution isn't over yet.
Delhi sees record 220 clean-air days
Delhi saw a record 220 clean-air days this year, with no "severe" pollution days so far this season and an average AQI around 170.
The city ramped up road-sweeping, nonstop air monitoring, and strict checks at thousands of construction sites.
Officials say Delhi aims to reduce pollution by 10% to 15% every year.
Still, with winter weather ahead, officials say they're not letting up on anti-pollution efforts anytime soon.