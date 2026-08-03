Rekha Gupta's Lakshmi Yojana draws over 1.45L registrations in Delhi

Big news from Delhi: more than 1.45 lakh women have already registered for the Lakshmi Yojana, which kicked off on August 1.

The scheme, launched by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, promises ₹2,500 per month to eligible women.

With ₹5,100 crore set aside for this initiative, it's a major move from the BJP-led government and was a big part of their election campaign.