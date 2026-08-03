Rekha Gupta's Lakshmi Yojana draws over 1.45L registrations in Delhi
Big news from Delhi: more than 1.45 lakh women have already registered for the Lakshmi Yojana, which kicked off on August 1.
The scheme, launched by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, promises ₹2,500 per month to eligible women.
With ₹5,100 crore set aside for this initiative, it's a major move from the BJP-led government and was a big part of their election campaign.
Lakshmi Yojana eligibility and exclusions
If you're a woman aged 21 to 60 with a family income up to ₹2.5 lakh a year, you might qualify, but there are some catches.
You'll need a recommendation letter from your MLA or MP, and you can't be a taxpayer or government employee.
The scheme also excludes women with more than three living children, families using over 2,400 units of electricity annually, and anyone who owns a four-wheeler.