Rekha Patra taken off ventilator after suspected herbal larvicide poisoning
BJP MLA Rekha Patra is now off the ventilator and breathing on her own after a scary case of suspected herbal larvicide poisoning.
BJP leader Archana Das Majumdar said Patra has started responding and is doing better than before, and West Bengal's Health Minister Sharadwat Mukhopadhyay told reporters, "Rekha is better than before. She has been taken off the ventilator."
Rekha Patra moved to Kolkata hospital
Patra first fell ill at home on Saturday and had to be moved from a local hospital to Kolkata for advanced treatment.
Doctors used antibiotics, activated charcoal, and other treatments to stabilize her, though her heart rate is still high, and her kidneys are doing fine.
She'll be closely monitored for the next few days.