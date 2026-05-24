Rekha Sharma accuses Samarth Singh and Giribala of isolating Twisha
India
Rekha Sharma has accused her son-in-law, Samarth Singh, and his mother of isolating her daughter Twisha from family and restricting her movements.
Rekha says Samarth stopped Twisha from traveling to Ajmer after a disagreement, and Giribala asked them not to visit Twisha in Bhopal.
SIT probes Samarth Singh's disappearance
After Twisha's death on May 12, the Special Investigation Team is now looking into Samarth's actions (including his sudden 10-day disappearance) and closely examining what happened between the couple.
Rekha remembered her daughter as "a good person," whom she will always love.