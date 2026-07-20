Relatives demand AAIB release AI-171 black box and cockpit recordings
India
After the tragic Air India Flight AI-171 crash last year, which claimed 260 lives, families are urging investigators to share the black box and cockpit voice recordings.
The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has held back these materials, and relatives say real transparency is needed as they try to understand what happened.
AI-171 families demand crash site memorial
At a Sunday meeting, loved ones questioned why only some cockpit audio was released. Romin Vahora, who lost several family members, said access to the raw data is essential.
Alongside this, families want a memorial at the crash site; lawyer Saloni Palkhiwala backed the demand for a memorial at the crash site.
If demands aren't met soon, families say they're ready to protest or take legal action.