Relatives of 19-year-old in Mumbai reportedly attacked KEM Hospital staff

MARD raises hospital safety concerns

Hospital workers and their association (MARD) say this isn't just a one-off: they're worried about weak security, especially during night shifts.

Dr. Ravi Sapkal from MARD stressed that "Healthcare workers can serve patients effectively only when they are provided with a safe and dignified working environment,"

Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi has said he would take up the matter with the BMC commissioner, mayor, and Chairperson of the Health Committee to address safety concerns of doctors and nurses.