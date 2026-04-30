Relatives of 19-year-old in Mumbai reportedly attacked KEM Hospital staff
A tense situation unfolded at Mumbai's KEM Hospital on early Tuesday morning on April 28 when relatives of a 19-year-old patient who passed away reportedly attacked two nurses and four security guards.
The incident, which happened after the family was asked to wait for the doctor, has put a spotlight on how vulnerable hospital staff can be in emotional moments like these.
MARD raises hospital safety concerns
Hospital workers and their association (MARD) say this isn't just a one-off: they're worried about weak security, especially during night shifts.
Dr. Ravi Sapkal from MARD stressed that "Healthcare workers can serve patients effectively only when they are provided with a safe and dignified working environment,"
Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi has said he would take up the matter with the BMC commissioner, mayor, and Chairperson of the Health Committee to address safety concerns of doctors and nurses.